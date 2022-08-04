ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorset, OH

Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., Dorset, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William F. Adams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
POLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Dorset, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Jefferson, OH
City
Trenton, OH
State
Florida State
City
Alger, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
State
Ohio State
Ashtabula, OH
Obituaries
City
Andover, OH
City
Monroe, OH
City
Florida, OH
27 First News

James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
27 First News

Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
27 First News

Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain” but God must have needed a house remodeled in...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Ralph Sharpe and the late Annabelle (Abbott) Sharpe Baldwin.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
27 First News

Robert C. Faler, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Honorable Francis J. Fornelli passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian with his family by his side. Fran was born August 1, 1941 in Sharon to Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli. Fran graduated as salutatorian of Sharpsville class of 1959. He received...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Lynnett Irene McCormick, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynnett Irene McCormick, 59, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday morning, August 5, 2022, in her home. She was born on August 25, 1962. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
SHARPSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy