Read on ceoworld.biz
Related
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Checkpoint Capital Names Jack Stimac as President and Head of Financial Strategies
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Checkpoint Capital, LLC, a FinTech capital markets specialist firm supporting depository institutions, has named John C. “Jack” Stimac, Jr. as President and Head of Financial Strategies, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005499/en/ Jack Stimac, President and Head of Financial Strategies, Checkpoint Capital, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co (GM.N) were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS could kick US climate policy back into action
The IRA, if passed, would be the largest climate bill in US history. PexelsTogether, these policies can fund pressing change on an urgent timeline.
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Exactech Connects Surgeons and Patients on Another Level with High NPS® and New Message Streams
GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, unveiled new shoulder sports medicine, arthroscopy and arthroplasty exacCoach™ message streams to connect more surgeons and patients throughout the journey of care. These expanded offerings build on the company’s powerful exacCoach patient text messaging platform that has received an overwhelmingly positive response with a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 98 points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005423/en/ Exactech Connects Surgeons and Patients on Another Level with High NPS® and New Message Streams (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Stellantis Mexico unit okays independent union; U.S. trade probe to end
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Mexican unit of carmaker Stellantis expects to resolve a complaint from Washington in several days, it said after it agreed to recognize an independent union, a move workers attributed to U.S. pressure under a recent trade pact.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Austria (August 6, 2022)
As of August 6, 2022, Dietrich Mateschitz was the wealthiest man in Austria, with an estimated net worth of 24.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Georg Stumpf (No. 2, $7.9 billion), Rene Benko (No. 3, $5.0 billion); and Helmut Sohmen (No. 4, $4.7 billion). Johann Graf is the fifth-richest person in Austria, with a whopping $4.6 billion.
ceoworld.biz
The Power of Paradox
Frustrated by the pressure of ensuring that your people are delivering on today’s core process while at the same time needing to develop tomorrow’s best practices? Are you paying the price of focusing on the customer while employee grievances stack up in your Inbox? Maybe you feel all your time is spent fire-fighting urgent problems while your long-term planning languishes at the bottom of your to do list, never getting the full attention needed to stay competitive in the future.
ceoworld.biz
International Financial Centers Ranking, 2022
Singapore held onto its third-place ranking globally, after London and New York, in the latest study of the world’s leading international financial centers by the CEOWORLD magazine. Hong Kong was fourth in the latest International Financial Centers Ranking and Amsterdam fifth. Zurich was 6th, with Tokyo, Paris, Luxembourg, and Munich rounding out the top 10. What are the factors that separate mere bustling metropolises from international financial centers?
Comments / 0