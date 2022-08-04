ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Checkpoint Capital Names Jack Stimac as President and Head of Financial Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Checkpoint Capital, LLC, a FinTech capital markets specialist firm supporting depository institutions, has named John C. “Jack” Stimac, Jr. as President and Head of Financial Strategies, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005499/en/ Jack Stimac, President and Head of Financial Strategies, Checkpoint Capital, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
Reuters

Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co (GM.N) were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors.
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Exactech Connects Surgeons and Patients on Another Level with High NPS® and New Message Streams

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, unveiled new shoulder sports medicine, arthroscopy and arthroplasty exacCoach™ message streams to connect more surgeons and patients throughout the journey of care. These expanded offerings build on the company’s powerful exacCoach patient text messaging platform that has received an overwhelmingly positive response with a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 98 points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005423/en/ Exactech Connects Surgeons and Patients on Another Level with High NPS® and New Message Streams (Photo: Business Wire)
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Austria (August 6, 2022)

As of August 6, 2022, Dietrich Mateschitz was the wealthiest man in Austria, with an estimated net worth of 24.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Georg Stumpf (No. 2, $7.9 billion), Rene Benko (No. 3, $5.0 billion); and Helmut Sohmen (No. 4, $4.7 billion). Johann Graf is the fifth-richest person in Austria, with a whopping $4.6 billion.
ceoworld.biz

The Power of Paradox

Frustrated by the pressure of ensuring that your people are delivering on today’s core process while at the same time needing to develop tomorrow’s best practices? Are you paying the price of focusing on the customer while employee grievances stack up in your Inbox? Maybe you feel all your time is spent fire-fighting urgent problems while your long-term planning languishes at the bottom of your to do list, never getting the full attention needed to stay competitive in the future.
ceoworld.biz

International Financial Centers Ranking, 2022

Singapore held onto its third-place ranking globally, after London and New York, in the latest study of the world’s leading international financial centers by the CEOWORLD magazine. Hong Kong was fourth in the latest International Financial Centers Ranking and Amsterdam fifth. Zurich was 6th, with Tokyo, Paris, Luxembourg, and Munich rounding out the top 10. What are the factors that separate mere bustling metropolises from international financial centers?
