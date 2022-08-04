A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected surprise when he was working on his truck and it suddenly went up in flames. In Garrett County, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was working on his vehicle when there was a mechanical malfunction, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

