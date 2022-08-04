ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Deadly Somerset County Crash

The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Altoona, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Chambersburg house on Friday afternoon, according to fire officials. One firefighter suffered an injured shoulder after a partial ceiling collapse and the second was injured after an electrical shock from a damaged appliance. Both injuries happened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WTAJ

Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
FLINTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Truck Destroyed By Accidental Engine Fire In Maryland

A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected surprise when he was working on his truck and it suddenly went up in flames. In Garrett County, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was working on his vehicle when there was a mechanical malfunction, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
SWANTON, MD
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021. On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. […]
BELLWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy