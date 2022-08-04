ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden pedestrian killed in accident

 2 days ago

Hamden, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A Hamden man died after crossing Dixwell Avenue and being stuck by a motor vehicle, Hamden Police said.

Police said the accident happened around 8:30.

According to Police, a preliminary investigation revealed David Welch, 36, was crossing Dixwell Avenue, near George Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue. Welch died from his injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

