ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Is Insomnia Genetic?

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dssIP_0h4hUH7N00

Insomnia is a disorder that affects every facet of sleep including sleep latency, duration, and overall quality of sleep , reports the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute . For this reason, the condition can hinder one's ability to function during the daytime. People with insomnia often struggle to fall asleep, wake up during the course of the night, and may feel tired the next day. For those who experience ongoing insomnia that cannot be linked to an alternate health condition, these symptoms occur at least three nights a week for a stretch of three months or more.

Researchers from a 2017 study point out how insomnia develops from psychiatric traits. This includes mental health conditions, like depression or anxiety (via Science Daily ). While this can be one cause of the disorder, research has shown that it may not be the only cause (per National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). In addition to stress and one's environment, it turns out that our genes may also play a supporting role in whether or not we develop chronic insomnia.

How The Influence Of Genes May Change Over Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztNy3_0h4hUH7N00

The 2017 study published in Nature Genetics involved more than 113,000 participants, in which researchers identified seven genes that may predispose people to the development of insomnia. Interestingly, one of the seven genes has also been found in connection with two alternate sleep disorders (via Science Daily ). Lending further evidence to these findings was a 2018 study published in Molecular Psychiatry. Researchers analyzed DNA samples from over 33,000 army service members and determined that several of the insomnia-related gene variants identified were located in regions responsible for the body's natural sleep-wake cycle (per Science Daily ).

Furthermore, a 2015 longitudinal study published in the scientific journal Sleep found that genes may play a moderately strong role in the development of insomnia in kids and adolescents. In an analysis of 1,412 pairs of twin siblings ages eight through 18, researchers determined that the influence of genes on insomnia prevalence rates in youth seemed to change as they grew older. On average, between the ages of eight and 10, genetics accounted for 33-38% of insomnia cases. Around the ages of 14 and 15, genetics influenced 14-24% of insomnia ratings. As a result, the researchers concluded that insomnia is somewhat hereditary and different treatment options for it may be warranted depending on age.

Read this next: Health Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Genetics#Mental Health#Dna#Sleep Disorder#Diseases#General Health#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute#Science Daily
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy