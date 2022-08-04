Police: Woman attacked, sexually assaulted during home invasion in Arlington Heights

Read on www.wlwt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Police: 4 dead in Butler Township shooting; suspect arrested after multistate manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio — Four people are dead and a murder suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to Butler Township Police. Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the...
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of beating mother, causing severe injuries at home in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — A man is facing charges, accused of severely beating his mother at a home in Lockland. According to court documents, 29-year-old Jareau Conyers hit his mother repeatedly in the face and abdomen before forcing her into a shower where he ran cold water over her. Court...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Middletown; nephew charged with murder
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and his nephew is accused of killing him after a shooting in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk curb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
WLWT 5
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed in parking lot outside store in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect seen on video snatching an 84-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of a store in Middletown. It happened on July 20 when surveillance video shows a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots. WLWT...
WLWT 5
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 3 injured following tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Ave. at I-275
CINCINNATI — One person has died and three people were injured following a tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Avenue on I-275, according to Colerain Township police. At 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, the Colerain Township Police Department and the Colerain Township Fire Department and EMS were alerted to a car vs. tractor-trailer accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police chief: Tesla driver cited for driving more than 100 mph while taking Snapchat video
NEWTOWN, Ohio — A driver was recently cited in Newtown for going more than 100 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone while recording it on Snapchat. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan posted a picture of the ticket on Facebook, saying an officer clocked the Tesla driver at 118 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
WLWT 5
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
WLWT 5
Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
WLWT 5
ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation offering reward in connection to Cheviot firearm theft
CINCINNATI — A joint effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the theft of firearms from a Cheviot store. ATF and NSSF say they're offering a reward of up...
WLWT 5
Butler High School to host 'United in Prayer' event for those impacted by Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio — The Vandalia-Butler County Community will be holding a gathering on Monday to pray for the families and community impacted by the shooting that left four people dead on Friday. The United in Prayer event will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Butler high...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
WLWT 5
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
WLWT 5
Three-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting brings families, community together
DAYTON, Ohio — Tonight families of victims, community members and business owners reflect on that mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District three years ago. Some say time heals all wounds but for some, that is not the case. "We were getting up the next morning baking cakes, wrapping presents....
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
Comments / 0