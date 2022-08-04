ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies

An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
Science News

Humans may not be able to handle as much heat as scientists thought

More than 2,000 people dead from extreme heat and wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain. High temperature records shattered from England to Japan. Overnights that fail to cool. Brutal heat waves are quickly becoming the hallmark of the summer of 2022. And even as climate change continues to crank up...
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
IFLScience

Two In Five Americans Forced To Choose Between Basic Necessities And Healthcare, Poll Shows

Ah, America, land of the free. Well, not free, exactly – it costs something like $32,000 just to be born in the USA, and the bills don’t stop there. It’s no secret that healthcare in the US is expensive, with no universal provision and treatments costing many times the amount paid overseas. According to a new Gallup poll commissioned by the West Health group of nonprofits, that means that a lot of Americans are going without medical care.
AccuWeather

Satellite image paints grim picture as flow from northern Italy river reaches all-time low

Italy's longest river, the Po River, the lifeblood of northern parts of the country in terms of drinking water supply and water resources for farmers, is facing the worst drought in at least 70 years. The amount of water trickling from the river to the nation's most expansive delta, where the Po River meets the Adriatic Sea in Venice, has reached an all-time low, according to The Associated Press. At the same time, salt water has reached as far as 24 miles inland, a distance greater than ever before recorded.
