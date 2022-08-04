Why Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Proud' of Having a Facelift

Read on www.etonline.com
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
Jane Fonda’s Big Plastic Surgery Regret
Jane Fonda is opening up to Vogue about getting older, anti-aging secrets, and her plastic surgery regrets. The workout queen, who recently joined the H&M Move campaign, wants young people to stop being afraid of getting older. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health....
