Why Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Proud' of Having a Facelift

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
wonderwall.com

Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news

Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Jane Fonda’s Big Plastic Surgery Regret

Jane Fonda is opening up to Vogue about getting older, anti-aging secrets, and her plastic surgery regrets. The workout queen, who recently joined the H&M Move campaign, wants young people to stop being afraid of getting older. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health....
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’

Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
CELEBRITIES
