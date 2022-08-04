Williamsport, Pa. — Two Williamsport police officers who have been fighting a civil discrimination case against the city have filed a new lawsuit in state court while their federal case is still pending. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants were in court Wednesday for the preliminary objections hearing. Officers Steven Helm and Fred Miller have alleged that they were passed over for promotion within the Williamsport Police Department multiple times,...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO