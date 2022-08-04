Read on www.fox8tv.com
abc27.com
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
Trashed Altoona home leads to drug, child endangerment charges
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is now facing child endangerment and drug charges after police said they found meth in a deplorable home. David Winters Jr., 34 has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance after police said they were called a residence at the 900 block […]
Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head
Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven area contractor charged with fraud
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Mill Hall police said Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, of N. Vista Drive, Lock Haven, was taken into custody on Friday after being charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud,. Police allege McHenry entered into a business contract under McHenry Roofing & Construction...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel Ends: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt has concluded at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle around 1 p.m. The wanted man was described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs,...
Two Williamsport police officers file civil discrimination suit against the City
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Williamsport police officers who have been fighting a civil discrimination case against the city have filed a new lawsuit in state court while their federal case is still pending. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants were in court Wednesday for the preliminary objections hearing. Officers Steven Helm and Fred Miller have alleged that they were passed over for promotion within the Williamsport Police Department multiple times,...
abc27.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
Clinton County’s most wanted, according to the sheriff’s office
Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced several active warrants Friday night. Anyone with information on any of these accused people should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 570-893-4070. Rusty Allen Banks, above, is wanted for third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Zeppelin Joshua Zeigler is wanted for second-degree felony burglary. Michael Anthony Eckardt...
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
wtae.com
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
wkok.com
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
