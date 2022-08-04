A long, strange, EV trip: Father-son drive from L.A. to Seattle illustrates road ahead on charging needs

With new vehicles and even used ones from a dealer being priced out of reach for many Americans, it might be tempting to find cheaper avenues into a new-to-you set of wheels. Such options include a rebuilt or salvaged titled vehicle, whether you're looking for a daily driver or an affordable project vehicle. Before you pull the trigger on that car with a salvaged or rebuilt title—cheap though it may be—you should ask yourself whether the vehicle is truly safe and roadworthy. After all, aren't these previously totaled cars we're talking about? Yes, but the answer depends on the titling rules in a given state.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO