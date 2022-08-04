ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

A long, strange, EV trip: Father-son drive from L.A. to Seattle illustrates road ahead on charging needs

By Kurt Schlosser
geekwire.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.geekwire.com

Comments / 28

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

These vehicles are niche players and has been proven time and time again they do not meet the real-world transportation needs of most people. 1/3rd of EV buyers sell these vehicles for IC vehicle. Battery technology is not ready for prime time. There is no way the grid can meet the demand. They are not enviornmentally friendly. Wake up America.

Reply(1)
15
FaQ2
2d ago

BAHAHA! Laughing all the way to the GAS STATION, where it will take about five minutes of my time to fill my tank! You "Pro- EV" people, have fun with them golf carts! LOL 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
Kanehi
2d ago

And people believe that charging stations are powered by the green fairy. Fossil fuel still produces that electricity!

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Seattle, WA
Cars
City
Ford, WA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Road Trip#Driving#Infrastructure#Vehicles#Ev#Ford Mustang Mach E
CBS San Francisco

'This is a sleeping giant'; Firefighters take advantage of McKinney Fire's slowed growth

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend.The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.The southeastern corner of the blaze above the Siskyou County seat of Yreka, which has about 7,800 residents, was contained. Evacuation orders for sections of the town and Hawkinsville were downgraded to warnings,...
YREKA, CA
CarBuzz.com

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine

Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
CARS
geekwire.com

Lock-and-Leave Luxury in Vibrant Capitol Hill

Location, elegance and luxury living. 745 Bellevue Avenue E Unit #206, Seattle, WA 98102. Location, elegance and luxury living in Capitol Hill. Close proximity to Downtown Seattle, Broadway and Melrose Place enjoy cafes just outside your front door. The Bellagio is a secure mid-rise building in the heart of it all. Updated 1 bedroom condo with smart layout offering a large office/den for home based business or workout space. Stylish kitchen with tons of storage and space to entertain. Spacious bedroom with dual closets and ensuite bath. Coveted designated parking spot with storage in secured garage and balcony overlooking the city skyline. Live the lock-and-leave lifestyle in the heart of Seattle!
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
geekwire.com

Emerald City Comic-Con reverses controversial mask policy for 2022 show in Seattle

The organizers of the Emerald City Comic Con announced Thursday that they will reimplement a face covering requirement for this year’s show in Seattle. This is a significant reversal of ECCC’s previous policy, which sparked backlash in June when organizers announced that masks were recommended, but not required for attendance.
SEATTLE, WA
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Rebuilt or Salvaged Titled Vehicle and Should I Buy One?

With new vehicles and even used ones from a dealer being priced out of reach for many Americans, it might be tempting to find cheaper avenues into a new-to-you set of wheels. Such options include a rebuilt or salvaged titled vehicle, whether you're looking for a daily driver or an affordable project vehicle. Before you pull the trigger on that car with a salvaged or rebuilt title—cheap though it may be—you should ask yourself whether the vehicle is truly safe and roadworthy. After all, aren't these previously totaled cars we're talking about? Yes, but the answer depends on the titling rules in a given state.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Brutally Attacked By Media

Ford has released good news recently, and investors have been rewarded. After it announced a sharp increase in July unit sales, the stock rose. However, The Wall Street Journal has just published a story which says Ford’s quality problems are severe, and may take years to solve. July sales rose 36.6% to 163,942. Part of […]
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Super Cruise will soon cover 400,000 miles of roads in US and Canada

General Motors announced on Wednesday that its semi-autonomous driving system known as Super Cruise will be updated to cover around 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada, or double what the system can currently handle. The updated version will be available later this year for vehicles in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy