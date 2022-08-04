United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Missile Warning Satellite for U.S. Space Force

A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...

