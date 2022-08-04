United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Missile Warning Satellite for U.S. Space Force

Read on spaceref.com
Russia has allegedly launched a new stalking satellite to eavesdrop on U.S. space assets
A new Russian satellite has been launched and appears to be heading toward a U.S. military satellite. Both the U.S. and Russian satellites have unknown capabilities and purposes. Whatever the case, it appears both satellites will come into close contact at some point on August 4th, 2022. Before its launch,...
11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A
NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
NASA's Artemis I Will Send Shaun the Sheep Around the Moon
NASA's next-generation big rocket is about ready to finally get off the ground, and now we know who will be flying on the Artemis I mission that's headed to the moon. Well, sort of. The European Space Agency announced Tuesday that Shaun the Sheep, the famed stop-motion British TV character,...
ESA names first 'astronaut' to fly on the Artemis I lunar mission
A specially trained wooly astronaut, Shaun the Sheep, has been assigned a seat on the Artemis I mission to the Moon. Shaun's assignment was announced by ESA's Director for Human and Robotic Exploration Dr. David Parker. David Parker said, "Shaun's mission assignment rounds off the first phase for the latest...
Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit
A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket to roll out Aug. 18 for lunar launch
All systems are go so far to roll out the Artemis 1 rocket to the launch pad for a planned liftoff on Aug. 29.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
Masten Space is Building a Lunar Lander for NASA. Also, They Just Filed for Bankruptcy
If you’re a fan of the commercial space industry (aka. NewSpace), then the name Masten Space Systems is sure to ring a bell. For years, this California-based aerospace company has been developing delivery systems to accommodate payloads to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This included Xoie, the lander concept that won the $1 million Northrop Grumman Lunar X-Prize in 2009, their Xombie and Xodiac reusable terrestrial landers, and the in-Flight Alumina Spray Technique (FAST) that would allow lunar landers to create their own landing pads.
Rocket Lab will help the U.S. Space Force build missile warning satellites
Rocket Lab will provide components for Lockheed Martin's missile warning satellites. The U.S. Space Force acquired the satellites for $4.9 billion in January. Rocket Lab will build on solar space technology developed by SolAero, which it acquired in January. Rocket Lab will build solar cells and radiation-hardened assemblies for Lockheed...
China launches mysterious reusable 'test spacecraft' to Earth orbit
For the second time in two years, China has launched a classified reusable vehicle — thought to be a robotic space plane — on a mystery mission to Earth orbit.
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
Watch Blue Origin launch 6 people to suborbital space today
Blue Origin will launch six people to suborbital space and back on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), and you can watch the action live.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:09 p.m. EDT hauling the Danuri, which is South...
NASA’s Additional Artemis I Test Objectives for Space Launch System Rocket and Orion Spacecraft
During Artemis I, which is scheduled to launch as early as August 29, NASA plans to accomplish several primary objectives. These include demonstrating the performance of the Orion spacecraft’s heat shield from lunar return velocities, demonstrating operations and facilities during all mission phases from launch countdown through recovery, and retrieving the crew module for post-flight analysis.
An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean
In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
Webb telescope captures images of tunning Cartwheel Galaxy
Over 400 million years ago, a large spiral galaxy collided with another, smaller galaxy in a violent event that led to the formation of a rare, ringed ubër-galaxy captured recently by the powerful new James Webb space telescope. Images of the Cartwheel Galaxy, named for its spoke-and-ring structure that’s...
