The Mercedes-Benz EQB Is the Electric Luxury Compact SUV of the Future
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is an electric luxury compact SUV based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The EQB is the future of Mercedes luxury electric SUV models. Since the compact SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in the industry, the EQB could have a huge impact on the future of the Mercedes brand. Here’s why it’s such an impactful model.
This Nissan 350Z Has The Weirdest Engine Swap Ever
Now, this is something you don't see every day. Most heavily modified Nissan Z cars start and end life with one of two things: Rodney the Rod coming up from the hood to say "hi," or a big LS engine that actually makes reliable, everyday power with no forced induction. This swapped 350Z rather obviously, will end life without either of those scenarios ever occurring and went big on this swap.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
Road & Track
The Rarest McLaren F1 of All Is for Sale
The McLaren F1 is quickly becoming one of the most desirable collector cars on the planet. It's widely touted as one of the best-driving cars of its era, and perhaps of all time. Only 106 examples exist, meaning it's news every time one comes up for sale. And this car, chassis 059, is the most unique F1 of all.
Road & Track
Best Sports Cars Under $30,000
Affordable sports cars might be fewer and farther between than they once were, but there are still a handful on the market built to spark joy at a reasonable price. These are the best sports cars you can buy new for under $30,000.
Road & Track
Modified SLR McLaren by MSO Brings Race Cred
Back in December of 2021, images of a very special Mercedes-Benz appeared online. The images weren’t shared by the German automaker, but rather by customers of McLaren Special Operations. They teased a new limited-production run of modified Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens built by MSO. A road-legal homage to the 722 GT race cars, this new SLR HDK is one extreme supercar project. Thanks to real estate magnate and SLR super fan, Manny Khoshbin, we have a few more details.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The Next-gen Honda S2000
The revival of iconic nameplates in the automotive world seems to be a common and welcome occurrence in recent times. Many of them come from Japanese carmakers with vehicles like the Nissan GT-R, Nissan Z, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR Supra, Acura NSX, and others. While we recently talked about the next-generation Toyota MR2, which is said to arrive sometime in 2025, Honda is also preparing for the return of one of its most iconic models – the Honda S2000. Rumors have been circulating for a few years now, and here’s everything we know about the revival of the Japanese roadster.
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Only Recommends 2 Volkswagen SUVs
If you’re shopping for a new Volkswagen SUV, head to the experts to find the best option. One of the most respected reviewers is Consumer Reports. On its lists of best SUVs, only a select few models received the “recommended” label. Consumer Reports only recommends two Volkswagen SUVs, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.
Road & Track
Editor's Note: The Unlikely Creation of a Craftsman
When I was a college kid, I worked as an apprentice in my school’s buildings and grounds garage. There, two mechanics named Robin and Spike maintained a decrepit fleet of Econolines and Chevy work vans just enough to ferry the plumbers, electricians, and carpenters around to classroom buildings and dorms.
Road & Track
McLaren 720S Driver Beats Lap of Manhattan Record by 3 Minutes
Back in 2013, a BMW Z4 driver named Adam Tang uploaded a video of a "lap around Manhattan," completed in a then-record 24 minutes. It was the beginning of a saga that saw the driver better known as Afroduck convicted of reckless driving before fleeing to Canada, putting enough attention on the record that it was seemingly not beaten for nine years. As it turns out, the record lasted just seven until being publicly beaten.
Road & Track
Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Struggles to Get Off Beach
The Jeep Gladiator is a truck destined for serious off-road shenanigans. But as the driver of this particular Jeep Gladiator 6x6 conversion recently found out, an extra axle is only as useful as the rest of your setup, and your driving skills. This content is imported from TikTok. You may...
