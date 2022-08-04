ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

I own ‘rip-off’ Mykonos bar – I’m sick of influencers trying to get free meals & tourists moaning about £50 lemonade

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE owner of a notorious Greek restaurant accused of ripping off tourists with eye-watering prices for simple drinks and snacks has slammed his critics as "influencers looking for free meals".

DK Oyster Bar, in Platys Gialos, Mykonos, has been bombarded with negative reviews from furious customers who claim to not have been shown any menus before receiving bills for hundreds of euros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uMcq_0h4hT0A400
Dimitrios Kalamaras, the manager of DK Oyster Bar, has defended his high prices Credit: Kennedy News/Dimitrios Kalamaras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eidWP_0h4hT0A400
Honeymooners Lindsay and Alex Breen claim they were charged 400 euros for two drinks and a snack Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNpEq_0h4hT0A400
Dimitrios accused Lindsay of being an 'influencer' who 'wanted a free meal' Credit: Kennedy News

One customer told The Sun Online he was charged £360 for four drinks and a snack at the restaurant on the Greek island.

Another wrote on Trip Advisor that he was forced to pay £50 for an "undrinkable" lemonade at the now-infamous bar.

While yet another spent £300 on a child's meal due to the waiter's sneaky tactic.

This week, honeymooners Lindsay Breen and her husband Alex, both 30, claimed to have been slapped with a staggering 400 euro bill for just a beer, an Aperol spritz, and a dozen oysters.

The couple claim that restaurant staff failed to give them a drinks menu with prices on it before charging them the extortionate amount.

But responding to the couple, DK Oyster Bar's owner Dimitrios Kalamaras hit back to defend his "honour" and his prices, bragging that they are simply "beyond the budget" of some of his visitors.

And he claimed Lindsay and Alex were "influencers looking to get famous" by highlighting the shocking bill.

DK Oyster Bar previously made the news in May this year after the two American tourists took the restaurant to court.

Brenda Moulton and her daughter Kaylea, 19, were horrified when they were charged nearly 600 euros (£510) for two drinks and a snack at the restaurant.

She said when complaining to her travel agent: "We spent a beautiful day at the beach but please, warn your future customers that the restaurant bar we visited, charged us €600 for two cocktails and a portion of crab legs.

"While we knew that the bill would not exceed €200, suddenly they asked us to pay €600!"

But Dimitrios was unmoved by his critics and denied claims that customers don't know the prices before they step inside.

He accused many of his reviewers on TripAdvisor of lying, and said following "dozens" of similar "false" claims, he had installed three blackboards at the entrance to the restaurant displaying his prices.

Dimitrios also said that "no adult in their right mind" would order a drink without seeing how much it costs first and told customers to discuss the price with the manager before they order.

Justifying his higher-than-average prices, he said that DK Oyster's "concept" was completely different to other restaurants.

And he accused critics of being "influencers" who were looking for a free meal.

"Unfortunately, all of us who work in the hospitality sector have been approached by notorious 'influencers' who instead of making their living by advertising products and services to their audience, they put pressure on certain businesses for exorbitant fees and free meals," he said.

"In DK Oyster, we have advertised in the ways we consider suitable for our restaurant and we will not succumb to the influencers who have been attracted to the beautiful island of Mykonos."

He accused Linsday of "trying to get famous through Instagram posts," adding: "She claims that she 'repeatedly asked for a cocktail menu', and adds that 'the server didn't seem to want to provide one'.

"Despite that, she placed an order. An influencer, an experienced, well-travelled person who makes a living through their experiences in the world did what most adults in their right mind would not do, ordered drinks and food from a waiter who refused to present a menu."

He said that he reminds his staff to "carefully" follow procedures, and added that "they always assured me that they abide by the rules".

And he claimed some disgruntled customers on TripAdvisor "openly encouraging guests to come, eat and drink whatever they want and then refuse to pay the bills".

He admitted that some "may find our prices beyond their budget," but said they "do not appreciate the value of our services, cuisine, concept and experience".

Dimitrios said he had responded to some of the negative reviewers, trying to explain his prices, but believed many of the reviews were false.

"We believe that the value of the offered experience is high and we have no intention to explain why we charge more than a supermarket or a traditional taverna, which can be quite wonderful but is surely a completely different concept than ours," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH6iU_0h4hT0A400
Dimitrios told guests if they can't afford his prices to not go there Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jHbL_0h4hT0A400
DK Oyster Bar trades on its beautiful beachside location Credit: DK Oyster Bar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZf8d_0h4hT0A400
Dimitrios claims his bar offers a different 'concept' to traditional restaurants Credit: DK Oyster Bar

Comments / 61

michael sullivan
4d ago

This place has so many complaints about lying and hiding charges. Then the complaints about intimidating and threatening woman tourists …

Reply
38
Utah man am i
3d ago

We are going to Mykonos with a group of 30 people in September, we will not be going to the DK Oyster Bar for any of our meals!

Reply(4)
33
Katie D
3d ago

This business owner got fined 30K for his billing practices, I don't believe him one bit. He would make better use of his new black boards by putting "tourists and influencers not welcome", his actions already speak to that.

Reply
16
Related
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Lemonade#Greek Restaurant#Food Drink#Dk Oyster Bar#American
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party

As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
CHARLEVOIX, MI
FOXBusiness

Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
655K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy