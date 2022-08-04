ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Lone Star State as $202 million jackpot won elsewhere

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another several-hundred million dollar jackpot has been won outside of the state of Texas as the $202 million Powerball jackpot was won by someone in Pennsylvania, but that doesn’t stop a couple of Texans from winning a huge chunk of cash.

The Aug. 3 drawing resulted in an out-of-state winner for the massive $202 million jackpot but also 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in the state of Texas. No one in the Lone Star State won the secondary prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 9, 21, 56, 57 and 66 with the Powerball being 11. In total there were over 46,000 winners in Texas that got at least $4 and as much as $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Aug. 6 with a jackpot of $20 million (cash value $11.8 million).

