When it comes to design, too much of any one color can make a room visually boring. While all-white kitchens are still very popular, HGTV's "No Demo Reno" host Jennifer Todryk suggests you can update it and add color just by using dark floor tiles, according to Realtor. Even better, according to Todryk, is if the flooring adds shape as well, such as the black hexagonal tiles she used in a recent project, which allowed for contrasting grout lines. In addition to flooring, you can add character and interest with a backsplash, whether it's with an accent paint color, or colorful tiles, as suggested by interior designer Candice Olson.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO