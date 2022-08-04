California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until midnight tonight (Thursday) in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana. She died Wednesday in a vehicle crash. Noem said, “Jackie Walorski spent her whole life investing in people. She was a remarkable gift to me as a friend. could always count on her for truth and common sense. Shattered that her work on earth is done, but grateful she is with her Lord. Bryon and I send our condolences and prayers to Jackie’s family, as well as the family of the two staff members who passed away.”

