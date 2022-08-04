Swing into the weekend with baseball, a musical and more

Read on www.wsfa.com
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Rick Stetson remembered
Rick Stetson always looked forward to his next birthday. Another year older and he still was not an old man running along the side of the road. Stetson was not a road runner. He liked to run fast. He like to race. At age 77, Stetson was very fast. Rick...
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County's Segrest stays close to home, commits to Faulkner softball
Elmore County’s Anna Catherine Segrest cares about her family more than anything, so she picked a college program close to home. Segrest, a rising senior at Elmore County, recently committed to play college softball at Faulkner University in Montgomery. The star shortstop picked the Eagles over multiple offers and will begin with the team in the fall of 2023.
A-List No. 14: Jeremiah Cobb’s family ties link 4-star RB to Montgomery Catholic and Auburn
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Rachel Cobb has always noticed how her son, Jeremiah Cobb, looks happiest on a football field. She doesn’t know why, but each time he crossed the lines, she could tell that’s where his heart was.
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu to miss ‘some time’ in camp
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu will miss “some time” in fall camp for an undisclosed reason. “I don’t know for exactly how long,” coach Nick Saban said after Thursday’s opening practice. When Saban was asked if he knows “what’s wrong” with Latu, the coach responded,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
wdhn.com
Auburn QB T.J. Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4. WRBLhas reached out to Auburn...
Kirby Smart asked what ‘rebuilding’ looks like at Georgia on heels of Nick Saban’s Alabama comment
Nick Saban’s “rebuilding year” would gladly be the standard for any coach across the country. Social media ignited when the Alabama coach made the comment, which he later expounded on. Still, it was a curious choice of words for a team which finished 13-2, won the SEC...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City
In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
lowndessignal.com
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County
Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
Greenville Advocate
Highland Home coach relieved of coaching duties
Crenshaw County Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne informed Highland High School varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Mitchell he was being relieved of his coaching duties via email Wednesday. Hawthorne confirmed Mitchell had been let go, but noted Mitchell, who was tenured, would remain as part of Highland Home’s educational staff. “Obviously,...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances are on the increase this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is looking rather typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. The humid factor will stay put this weekend, making it feel warmer to be outside. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
WSFA
Food for Thought 8/4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
outdooralabama.com
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
