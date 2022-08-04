ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home, 503 Third St., with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge suspect from July 23rd shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On August 4th, the Utica Police Department reported a fight that took on August 3rd in Utica has led to the apprehension of a shooting suspect that took place on July 23rd. According to police, on Thursday, officers arrived at Deborah Drive shortly after a...
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Major Crimes Unit
WKTV

Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Frog 104

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Romesentinel.com

Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say

ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Christopher Block: Behind bars again

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy