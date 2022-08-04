Tinder Owner Ghosts Metaverse and In-App Currencies

Read on decrypt.co
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?
The Latin American e-commerce giant posted a blowout quarter.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August
Cloud stocks are back in favor, and they're primed to race higher.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
I'm Wary Of The Cryptocurrency Made In Al Gore's Internet — Here's 6 Reasons Why I'm Not Investing
While some of us were busy trying to make Red Light, Green Light popular again, others were buying Squid Game cryptocurrency...
decrypt.co
Binance and Mastercard Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card in Argentina
Binance and Mastercard have launched a prepaid rewards card in Argentina to help people spend crypto on everyday goods in a country where the native currency suffers from one of the world’s highest levels of inflation. The card will let users buy things and pay bills with Bitcoin and...
decrypt.co
Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone
As Moonbirds and XCOPY artwork both transition to CC0 licenses, here’s a look at why creators are embracing the public domain. Popular NFT project Moonbirds will switch to a CC0 license, putting its artwork in the public domain. As with other CC0 projects, it means that the artwork can...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Comments / 0