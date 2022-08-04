ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy After 2020 Loss

By King Tutt
 2 days ago

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Chrissy Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing” after announcing her pregnancy almost two years after experiencing baby loss September of 2020. She and husband John Legend have beautiful kids but their sad story of loss hit home with many expecting parents.

Sharing an image of herself via social media with the message:

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

