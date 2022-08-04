ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced on attempted murder charges

GOSHEN – A 20-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Friday to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty pleas to two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for two shooting incidents in the City of Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Theft, assault at Port Jervis pharmacy

PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis Police are investigating a theft and assault that occurred at the Walgreens store on Sunday, July 31. According to Police Chief William Worden, officers responded to the incident that was reported at around 2:15 p.m. that day. Worden said two men had entered the...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shooting in Poughkeepsie sends one to hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street. The City of Poughkeepsie police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a male in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes Avenue...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police issue missing person bulletin for second Port Jervis woman

PORT JERVIS, NY – Port Jervis Police Department has issued a Missing Person bulletin and flyer for a second missing Port Jervis woman. They are asking for the public’s help in their search for 28-year-old Heather Callas of Port Jervis. They are also continuing, with help from New...
PORT JERVIS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Wappinger Fatal Crash Under Investigation

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a three-car fatal crash which occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at approximately 10 am on 8/4/22. Preliminary investigation has revealed that vehicle one operated by Katherine E. Woisin (age 85 of Wappinger) was pulling out...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 9D crash claimed the life of an elderly woman

WAPPINGER – A three-car accident on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at mid-morning on Thursday claimed the life of an 85-year-old Wappinger woman, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday. Killed in the crash was Katherine Woisin. Deputies said the primary factor in the accident...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say

Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
RAMAPO, NY

