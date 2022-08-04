Read on www.theharlemvalleynews.net
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced on attempted murder charges
GOSHEN – A 20-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Friday to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty pleas to two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for two shooting incidents in the City of Newburgh.
Man accused of killing Florida woman in Wappinger
The New York State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Theft, assault at Port Jervis pharmacy
PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis Police are investigating a theft and assault that occurred at the Walgreens store on Sunday, July 31. According to Police Chief William Worden, officers responded to the incident that was reported at around 2:15 p.m. that day. Worden said two men had entered the...
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shooting in Poughkeepsie sends one to hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street. The City of Poughkeepsie police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a male in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes Avenue...
New Paltz Man Busted Driving Drunk Twice In 2 Hours, Police Say
A Hudson Valley resident was stopped for suspected drunk driving not once, but twice in a span of just two hours, authorities said. Troopers in Ulster County stopped Edwin Mendez, age 29, of New Paltz, at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, as he drove on Southside Avenue in New Paltz.
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Second arrest made in Peekskill shooting that injured 2 women
A second arrest has been made in connection to last Friday’s shooting in Peekskill near Main Street and Decatur Avenue.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police issue missing person bulletin for second Port Jervis woman
PORT JERVIS, NY – Port Jervis Police Department has issued a Missing Person bulletin and flyer for a second missing Port Jervis woman. They are asking for the public’s help in their search for 28-year-old Heather Callas of Port Jervis. They are also continuing, with help from New...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Authorities in Orange County make 5 illegal firearm arrests
A new push to crack down on illegal firearms and gun violence has resulted in five arrests in six days.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Wappinger Fatal Crash Under Investigation
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a three-car fatal crash which occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at approximately 10 am on 8/4/22. Preliminary investigation has revealed that vehicle one operated by Katherine E. Woisin (age 85 of Wappinger) was pulling out...
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 9D crash claimed the life of an elderly woman
WAPPINGER – A three-car accident on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at mid-morning on Thursday claimed the life of an 85-year-old Wappinger woman, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday. Killed in the crash was Katherine Woisin. Deputies said the primary factor in the accident...
Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say
Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
