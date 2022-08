TMZ is reporting that Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack.

Cops say the substance weighed 6.12 ounces and tested positive for marijuana using a mobile test. The irony of it all is that Shumpert plays a character on Showtime’s “The Chi” who is involved with marijuana with his new love interest.

See story here