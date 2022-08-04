Read on www.agriculture.com
Related
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
Agriculture Online
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest
A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy falls on rain forecasts; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans fall; corn rises; wheat eases as Ukraine trade watched
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
nationalinterest.org
Time Is Running Out to Prepare for War in the Pacific
Our warning time to prepare for conflict in the western Pacific has expired. The clock is ticking. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan in defiance of vitriol and threats from the Chinese leadership. We are no longer in “warning time.” We are in “preparation time.” Hopefully, the world will recognize that in time.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
protocol.com
Tired: Russia. Wired: China
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close mostly lower on rainy Midwest weather view
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mostly lower on Friday, pressured by forecasts for weekend rains in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast 2022 soybean production of 4.530 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.8 bushels per acre. Both the yield and production forecasts were bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's July estimates. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Friday morning. Both deals were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $15.60 at $405.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 2.55 cents to 63.97 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 4.1%. * Soymeal futures fell 3.2% this week while soyoil dropped 2.6%. * Soyoil futures have fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-8 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 8 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures lower for fifth time...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat falls on improving prospects for Ukraine exports
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday as hopes rose for increased shipments from Ukraine's war-torn Black Sea ports, which could cut into the competitiveness of U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel. * The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery was off 11 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, soft red winter wheat was down 4.0%, hard red winter wheat was down 2.9% and MGEX spring wheat was down 2.0%. * Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee and Major Feedmill Group on Friday purchased about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in private deals without issuing an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat gains more ground on strong demand, supply concerns; corn firms
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed for a second consecutive session on Friday, with strong demand and tight global supplies underpinning the market. Corn rose for a third straight session, while soybeans extended gains on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
Comments / 0