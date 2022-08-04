CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mostly lower on Friday, pressured by forecasts for weekend rains in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast 2022 soybean production of 4.530 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.8 bushels per acre. Both the yield and production forecasts were bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's July estimates. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Friday morning. Both deals were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $15.60 at $405.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 2.55 cents to 63.97 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 4.1%. * Soymeal futures fell 3.2% this week while soyoil dropped 2.6%. * Soyoil futures have fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO