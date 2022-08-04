Saudis Open Airspace to More Flights Serving Israel

Read on www.usnews.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Solomons PM's Absence From Memorial Service Was a 'Missed Opportunity' - U.S. Official
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Biden Says He Is Concerned About China's Moves Around Taiwan
DOVER, Delaware (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. "I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
Boeing Deliveries Slip to Five-Month Low in July
(Reuters) - Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. The U.S. planemaker said monthly deliveries included 23 737 MAX jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing MAX deliveries so...
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
Guinea dissolves FNDC opposition coalition
Guinea's junta-appointed government has dissolved the country's leading opposition movement, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), under a decree authenticated by AFP on Tuesday. "The de-facto group called the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution, is dissolved... with effect from the date of signature," the ruling said.
Hong Kong-Based Fintech Firms Tumble After Dizzying Rally
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing...
Head of Crimea Says One Person Killed in Airbase Blast
MOSCOW (Reuters) - One person was killed by a blast at a military airbase at Saky in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula on Tuesday, the Russian head of Crimea's administration, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media. The Moscow defence ministry said earlier that the explosion had been a detonation of aviation...
Russia Restricts Imports of Agriculture Products From Moldova
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has banned imports of agriculture products from 31 of 34 regions of Moldova starting from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Tuesday. Russia has a history of using bans on food imports in trade disputes with other countries. Moldova buys natural gas from Russia and asked Russian gas giant Gazprom earlier in August if it could delay its payment for this month.
Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject 9% Raise Deal as Inflation Rises
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday. The Independent Union of the Volkswagen Automotive Industry (SITIAVW) on July 20 reached...
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for...
