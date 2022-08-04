Michael “The Stallion” Silenzi is representing Chicago in the America Ninja Warrior finals Monday, August 30!

Read on www.wlsam.com
Taurean Blacque Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor Was 82
Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as the perennially behatted Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s influential 1980s hit police series Hill Street Blues, died today in Atlanta following a brief illness. He was 82. His death was announced to Deadline by his family. A native...
Chicago Fire season 11 is not coming to NBC in August 2022
Filming is currently underway on Chicago Fire season 11, but the wait for new episodes will continue for at least another month. With the fall season fast approaching, NBC has revealed the complete schedule for its returning favorites including the One Chicago dramas which will once again be holding down the fort on Wednesday night. The good news is season 11 will be coming this fall, the bad news is the new season will not be coming during the month of August.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC. In a series first, there...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway
Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
The Real Reason Why Howie Mandel Missed Part of America's Got Talent Last Night
America’s Got Talent started out with all four of its regular judges on Tuesday night, but about two-thirds of the way through judge Howie Mandel went missing—for the second time this season!. When Howie first missed part of the episode back on June 14, host Terry Crews announced,...
TVGuide.com
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in 2022
We are certainly ready to see what’s next for Magnum and Higgins now that Magnum PI Season 5 is happening. There’s a bit of a wait for new episodes. There was some great news at the end of June. After being cancelled by CBS, Magnum PI found a new home. NBC has ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, and there is the option for more in the future should the series perform well on the network.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Found Its Replacement For Exiting Season 1 Star, And That's Not All
Season 2 of CSI: Vegas reavealed who's replacing one of its exiting Season 1 stars, and there's more.
tvinsider.com
Chris Sullivan Comedy ‘The Son in Law’ Shelved by ABC
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor. According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
soapoperanetwork.com
‘Days of our Lives’ Making the Shift from NBC to Peacock Starting September 12
Beginning Monday, September 12, “Days of our Lives” will conclude its broadcast television run on NBC and will move exclusively to streaming service Peacock, it was announced today. The series will be replaced by “NBC News Daily” in the soap’s former network timeslot. In making...
‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Premieres to Double as a Crossover Event on CBS
Click here to read the full article. The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” teams are uniting for a crossover event as their respective season openers next month, CBS announced on Wednesday. The episodes, which premiere Monday, Sept. 19, on CBS, will feature the D.C. team of “NCIS” traveling to Hawai’i in order to stop a dangerous suspect from fulfilling their next attack. In the Season 20 premiere of “NCIS,” the D.C. crew works with “NCIS Hawai’i’s” Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Marlick (Jason Antoon) on tracking down their prime suspect, The Raven, in hopes of clearing Special Agent...
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Adds Two New Cast Members, Including New Medical Examiner
CSI: Vegas has added two new faces to its cast as recurring characters. For Season 2, fans will meet Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone as the series bids farewell to two original stars. Amini will play Sonya, an overly passionate and by-the-book head medical examiner. And Johnstone will star as...
ComicBook
Arrow Star Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: Organized Crime has added Arrow star Rick Gonzalez to its cast for Season 3. Joining Gonzalez for the NBC series is Pam & Tommy actor Brent Antonello with the two actors set to play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime United according to Dateline. Additional details about their characters were not revealed. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22nd at 10/9c.
After 57 years, NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' moves to Peacock streaming service
The "sands through the hourglass" are moving to streaming. NBC's long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will move to Peacock.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Fans Find Clues That an Officer Gets Promoted to Detective
LaRoyce Hawkins posted a photo to Instagram that has fans thinking someone gets a major promotion in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10. Here's why.
