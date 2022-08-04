Michael “The Stallion” Silenzi is representing Chicago in the America Ninja Warrior finals Monday, August 30!

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor. According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO