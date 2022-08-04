Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

Read on kelofm.com
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol team excels in national competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol was well represented in a recent competition. The South Dakota Wing cadet competition team placed in the top 10 at Civil Air Patrol’s National Cadet Competition in Ohio this month. The team, from Sioux Falls Cadet Squadron,...
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from Noem to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
101.9 KELO-FM
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
Comments / 0