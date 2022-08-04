Bring your dogs to Grand Rapids’ newest dog park

Read on www.mlive.com
Community gets a glimpse of African culture at Rosa Parks Circle
The community filled Rosa Parks Circle this afternoon to engage with members of the African community for the Glimpse of Africa festival.
Thousands fill the streets for the Coast Guard Festival’s Grand Parade
GRAND HAVEN, MI-- Thousands of people lined the streets of Grand Haven on a hot Saturday summer afternoon as the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade wound its way through through the small Lake Michigan town. More than 100 entries snaked their way throughout the streets on Aug. 6, as people...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
New Project for Safer Cycling in Downtown Kalamazoo Now Underway
If you're traveling through downtown Kalamazoo, don't be surprised if you see a new barrier for a stretch of bike lanes. A new pilot project for a two-way cycle track has just been erected in Kalamazoo, as shared by the Facebook page ModeShift Kalamazoo, a small community collective that focuses on making walking and biking a safe and easy transportation choice.
Cowpie Music Festival kicks up hooves with jam-band fervor, sweltering heat on Day 1
The southern Kent County festival’s final salvo began with a sultry bang on Thursday, featuring standout sets by MonoNeon, Mungion, Desmond Jones, Cosmic Knot and more. The recap and photos at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY & THE WEEKEND SCHEDULE. Even before headliner MonoNeon’s lengthy soundcheck had...
3rd Black-Owned Business Showcase to be held at Woodland Mall Aug. 13
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is scheduled to feature 15 regional Black-owned businesses at this year’s Black-Owned Business Showcase. The showcase is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to find a variety of goods on display, including...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
