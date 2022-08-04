Update expected on plan to replace Port Authority Bus Terminal
NEW YORK -- An update is expected Thursday on the plan to replace the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it is marking a "significant step forward" in the project.
The proposal to replace the bus terminal with a new facility was unveiled in early 2021.
It includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art main terminal at the current location, featuring a 40% increase in capacity.
A press conference is scheduled for noon at the bus terminal.
