Lorna Shore at The Masquerade – Heaven in Atlanta Oct 27, 2022 – presale password

3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
AccessAtlanta
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough resident making strides in film industry
McDONOUGH — A cock crows as a farmhouse comes into scene. A guitar melody plays as a man exits his millennium ranch-style home — receiving a kiss from his wife as their boys race to the bed of an old dirty brown pickup truck with their fishing rods in hand. The truck takes off with the boys waving out of view.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations. The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.
