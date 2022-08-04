Michelle Cann With The Greensboro Symphony in Greensboro, NC Oct 01, 2022 – pre-sale password

Read on www.tmpresale.com
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
2 the rescue: Meet Pepper
Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
thestokesnews.com
Powwow returning to King
The Red Clay Northern Drum Circle will be on hand Aug. 13-14 to take part in the King City Powwow. (Stokes News File Photo) Event organizer Patrick Suarez leads the Grand Entrance parade during the 2021 King City Powwow. He is helping oversee the organization of this year’s powwow, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. (File photo)
WXII 12
National Black Theatre Festival inspires business boost, crucial conversations
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "We are so glad to be back." The quote comes from the managing director for the National Black Theatre Festival, April Broadway, but it could be attributed to thousands of people attending this week's events. The COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on hold for the last...
How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara
The WSSU Cheerleaders were summoned to join Ciara in a music video and they understood the assignment. The post How WSSU Cheerleaders ended up in a video with Ciara appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
abc45.com
UPDATE on Clarios Manufacturing Shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The shooting death at the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville involved a physical altercation between two employees. The victim is Erik Bailey, a 34-year-old black male of Winston-Salem. We continue to work closely with Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and Clarios Manufacturing Facility,...
wfmynews2.com
'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
wschronicle.com
Local filmmaker has dreams come true at National Black Theatre Festival
When you see people sporting purple and black attire on the streets of Winston-Salem, you know it’s time for the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF). The festival will hold their 17th biennial event from Aug. 1-6. Rodney Williams is a long-time fan of the NBTF and will have his short film debut at this year’s event.
Who is the most famous person from your town? Click ’em and weep
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – So who is the most famous person from your hometown? Go ahead, guess. If you are from Randolph County, you likely would scream “Richard Petty.” After all, he is The King. And surely there are many automatics, like Elvis from Tupelo, Miss. He’s a king, too. Or Muhammad Ali (nee Cassius […]
