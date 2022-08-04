Police: Woman sexually assaulted, cut by two men in her home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO