Police: Woman sexually assaulted, cut by two men in her home

WKRC
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
WKRC
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Bond Hill
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is seriously injured after a crash in Bond Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Reading Road near the intersection with Norwood Lateral Parkway around 12:15 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 78-year-old Lacy Robinson was struck by a car while trying to...
WKRC
Kenton County Police searching for missing woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Kenton County Police are searching for a missing woman with mental illness. According to a press release, 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road. She is both diabetic and has dementia. Officials say she...
WKRC
Wrongful death lawsuit: Attorneys want punitive damages for missing video in teen's death
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The attorneys for the family of Matthew Mangine Jr. claim while principal for St. Henry District High School, David Gish intentionally did not save video from several of the school's more than 60 cameras on campus from the day the 16-year-old collapsed on the soccer practice field.
WKRC
1 dead, 3 injured after car, tractor-trailer crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was killed and three more were injured after a crash on Hamilton Avenue. On Saturday at noon, police were called to a car and tractor-trailer crash at the I-275 ramp between Civic Center Plaza and Houston Road. A passenger in the car was pronounced dead...
WKRC
Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from groomers
NEW YORK (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Two days after a dog escaped from an Upper East Side groomer, he's back in his owner's arms, and as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, it's all thanks to the kindness of a stranger who wants to remain anonymous. The dog, named Nori, has become quite...
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
WKRC
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming neighborhood
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood. Thousands of spotted lanternflies have taken over a building in North Bergen. "I don't know where they came, are they leaving? I mean...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
WKRC
Kharkiv Red Cross team visits Cincinnati to thank donors, learn about PTSD treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Ukrainian Red Cross workers are in Cincinnati to learn how to treat their countrymen suffering from PTSD. Kharkiv Red Cross President Konstantyn Bashkirov and executive director Tatuana Zima were greeted by members of the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership after their plane landed at CVG. Local 12 spoke with...
WKRC
A popular restaurant has returned to CVG's Concourse B
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant has returned to CVG. The airport announced Thursday morning that its shuttered Chick-fil-A had officially reopened. The restaurant closed in March after its operator, HMS Host, lost its franchise agreement with Chick-fil-A. However, it was announced in July that the chicken sandwich...
WKRC
Second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold in Erlanger. While the Mega Ball number did not match, all five white balls did for a prize of $1 million. This is the second million-dollar ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. The previous...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WKRC
Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WKRC
Fiona's a big sister! Hippo baby and mom, Bibi, bonding well at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The birth of a new hippo calf has one of the Cincinnati Zoo's main attractions getting national attention again. “I heard this, like, 'plop,' and 'splat,'” said senior Africa keeper Jenna Wingate. Just like that, Fiona the hippo is a big sister. The international superstar's...
WKRC
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
WKRC
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
