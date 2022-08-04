EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide. According to officers, on August 2, 2022 a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was driving from Mexico. During the primary inspection, officers found he had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Oklahoma. […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO