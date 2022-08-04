Read on www.newswest9.com
Related
Man wanted for homicide is apprehended in Texas border
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide. According to officers, on August 2, 2022 a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was driving from Mexico. During the primary inspection, officers found he had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Oklahoma. […]
Washington Examiner
Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0