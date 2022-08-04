ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

NTX Firefighters Remain Busy with Multiple Fires Amid Dry/Hot Conditions

 2 days ago
KLTV

Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving

TOLAR, Texas (AP) - One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
KVUE

90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans

AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire. 
HOOD COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Six Flags Over Texas Hosts School Supply Drive

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The beginning of school is on the horizon across North Texas and Six Flags Over Texas is hosting several supply drives this month to help students succeed. Anyone who drops off six items at the theme park’s front gate will get a $10 Six...
ARLINGTON, TX
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dump truck crash leads to 80-acre fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A dump truck crash led to an 80-acre grass fire in Wise County late Wednesday, officials said. Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rhome Fire-Rescue says crews, along with neighboring departments were called to Highway 287 at Pioneer Road in response to a reckless driver.
WISE COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought

DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
DECATUR, TX

