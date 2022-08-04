Five community colleges in the Denver area were closed or placed on lockout after threats were made against them.Police later said the email threat received by a number of individuals at the colleges early on Friday morning was a hoax and “a form of doxing”.Officials at the Colorado Community College System say that threats were made against Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College and Red Rocks Community College.Community College of Aurora was placed on lockout, which is when classroom instruction continues but the campus buildings and ground are secured.The other colleges...

