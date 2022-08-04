Read on bakersfieldnow.com
Related
Threat prompts closure of five community colleges in Denver area
Five community colleges in the Denver area were closed or placed on lockout after threats were made against them.Police later said the email threat received by a number of individuals at the colleges early on Friday morning was a hoax and “a form of doxing”.Officials at the Colorado Community College System say that threats were made against Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College and Red Rocks Community College.Community College of Aurora was placed on lockout, which is when classroom instruction continues but the campus buildings and ground are secured.The other colleges...
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown 2022: Bakersfield Christian High School preview
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Christian High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in on Head Coach Darren Carr.
Comments / 0