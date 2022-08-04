Police: 7 Nabbed For Prostitution In Trenton
Seven people were arrested following a prostitution investigation in Trenton, authorities said.
Trenton Police conducted a high-visibility prostitution detail near the areas of South Clinton Avenue, Bayard Street, Broad Street, and Malone Avenue on Friday, July 29, the department said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
The patrol “focused on the quality of life offenses as well as open-air street-level narcotics offenses,” police said.
The following seven suspects were arrested and charged:
- 1.) Helen Contos
- 2.) Casey Twisdale
- 3.) Brittany Festa
- 4.) Shannon Mccarthy
- 5.) Melissa Busket
- 6.) Robert Stroman
- 7.) Barbara Doubt
Additional details were not released.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0