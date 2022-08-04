Police: 7 Nabbed For Prostitution In Trenton

Seven people were arrested following a prostitution investigation in Trenton, authorities said. Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seven people were arrested following a prostitution investigation in Trenton, authorities said.

Trenton Police conducted a high-visibility prostitution detail near the areas of South Clinton Avenue, Bayard Street, Broad Street, and Malone Avenue on Friday, July 29, the department said in a release on Thursday, August 4.

The patrol “focused on the quality of life offenses as well as open-air street-level narcotics offenses,” police said.

The following seven suspects were arrested and charged:

1.) Helen Contos

2.) Casey Twisdale

3.) Brittany Festa

4.) Shannon Mccarthy

5.) Melissa Busket

6.) Robert Stroman

7.) Barbara Doubt

Additional details were not released.

