Mike Duncan: ” The Stories of History” at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark Oct 29, 2022 – presale code

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
How This Black-Owned Drive-In Movie Theater is Reimagining Entertainment
Ayana Morris, Founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, joins ChedHER to discuss how she's bringing a unique entertainment experience to the Newark community where the Baxter Terrace housing projects once stood, and gives advice to other business owners out there.
LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend
NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
The VMAs Are Coming to Prudential Center
The 39th MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will be held in Newark at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
Newark Liberty Airport may have one of the best restrooms in the country
Even though the airport itself consistently ranks as one of the worst nationwide, the same cannot be said for the bathroom in Terminal B.
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
Bergen and Passaic County Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Split $129K Jackpot
TRENTON, NJ – Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting...
Muteki Ramen Opens Their Second Restaurant in Jersey City
A ramen hotspot in Hoboken has officially expanded with their second outpost inside a Downtown Jersey City space that has been dark for over two years. Jersey Digs broke the news back in May about the impending Jersey City arrival of Muteki Ramen. The company had been plotting their Hoboken restaurant on Washington Street since 2017, eventually opening for business during 2020.
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Weehawken Opens Swimming Pool To Out-of-Town Residents
The Township of Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the outdoor pool located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Those who wish to use the pool must register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/221356183626153. Registrations...
