ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Buckle up for Black Hat 2022: Sessions your security team should not miss

By Carolynn van Arsdale
securityboulevard.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
protocol.com

What Microsoft, IBM and others won as the privacy bill evolved

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m digging deep into the amendments to the latest privacy bill — and how they may have put cloud companies in a better mood. Plus: the administration’s plans to handle the export of software needed for chip manufacturing to China, Blake Masters and Pelosi’s trip.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you

The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking – and want Congress to do something about it. But as a researcher who studies digital culture and secret communications, I believe that to understand how pervasive surveillance is, it’s important to recognize how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
The Independent

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army said the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday. Taiwan said that it continued to detect several batches of Chinese aircraft, ships and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island and mainland China, and “simulating attacks...
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

The UK cannot afford to send mixed messages on crypto

The United Kingdom is paving the road for cryptocurrency services, courting startups and established players alike while leading the way in pioneering regulation on stablecoins and nonfungible tokens. But a lot has changed. After two years of deliberations, European Union lawmakers achieved agreement on the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation,...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Top 6 Challenges with DeFi Smart Contract Auditing

Today, trust is one of the most important challenges in technology. With increasing cyberattacks and scandals, the importance of trust has grown exponentially in the last few years. In the blockchain world, we see this topic play out daily. In general, we can say that it's a bit of a...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarah Wheeler
pymnts

Half of US Businesses Under-Invest in Consumerized B2B Payments Tech

The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, overviews how payments orchestration can help international enterprises streamline their cross-border payments operations to maximize their cross-border growth potential. Global consumer demand for convenient, hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments....
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Diving Deep into Smart Contracts

The “ ” publication provided a high-level overview to give full-stack developers a glimpse into the world of Web3 development. If you haven’t had a chance to review that article, consider taking a look, since it provides a good introduction to Web3 there as well. The end...
COMPUTERS
ambcrypto.com

Kompute deploys decentralized cloud computing protocol specifically for Web3

Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.
COMPUTERS
ceoworld.biz

A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer

By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Cyberattack#Colonial Pipeline#Black Hat Usa 2022#Krebs Stamos Group#Facebook Ciso#The Federal Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy