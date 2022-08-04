Buckle up for Black Hat 2022: Sessions your security team should not miss

Read on securityboulevard.com
protocol.com
What Microsoft, IBM and others won as the privacy bill evolved
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m digging deep into the amendments to the latest privacy bill — and how they may have put cloud companies in a better mood. Plus: the administration’s plans to handle the export of software needed for chip manufacturing to China, Blake Masters and Pelosi’s trip.
Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you
The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking – and want Congress to do something about it. But as a researcher who studies digital culture and secret communications, I believe that to understand how pervasive surveillance is, it’s important to recognize how...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russia-Ukraine war live: International Atomic Energy Agency raises grave concerns over shelling at nuclear power plant
Follow all the latest developments in Ukraine as Russia reportedly shells dozens of towns in east and south
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army said the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday. Taiwan said that it continued to detect several batches of Chinese aircraft, ships and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island and mainland China, and “simulating attacks...
CoinTelegraph
The UK cannot afford to send mixed messages on crypto
The United Kingdom is paving the road for cryptocurrency services, courting startups and established players alike while leading the way in pioneering regulation on stablecoins and nonfungible tokens. But a lot has changed. After two years of deliberations, European Union lawmakers achieved agreement on the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation,...
Cybersecurity Shields Up - Protection Through Preparation
The warnings about cybersecurity issued this spring were pretty clear. We’re not in a “boy who cried wolf” situation. It’s more like the wolf is right outside the door sniffing around for a way inside. Companies have to get themselves ready for cyberattacks now.
Top 6 Challenges with DeFi Smart Contract Auditing
Today, trust is one of the most important challenges in technology. With increasing cyberattacks and scandals, the importance of trust has grown exponentially in the last few years. In the blockchain world, we see this topic play out daily. In general, we can say that it's a bit of a...
Half of US Businesses Under-Invest in Consumerized B2B Payments Tech
The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, overviews how payments orchestration can help international enterprises streamline their cross-border payments operations to maximize their cross-border growth potential. Global consumer demand for convenient, hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments....
Diving Deep into Smart Contracts
The “ ” publication provided a high-level overview to give full-stack developers a glimpse into the world of Web3 development. If you haven’t had a chance to review that article, consider taking a look, since it provides a good introduction to Web3 there as well. The end...
ambcrypto.com
Kompute deploys decentralized cloud computing protocol specifically for Web3
Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Why the US military wants 5G on the front lines
A 5G mobile test station sits on the flight line at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Ronald Nial Bradshaw/US Air ForceWhat to know about Forward Operating Bases, and how 5G networks can come into play on a battlefield.
I lead the Consumer Technology Association and I’ve never commented on an FTC lawsuit until now. Lina Khan’s new case against Meta is laughable
The FTC is going after Meta over the Within acquisition to protect free competition—but the CTA’s Gary Shapiro says this would hurt startups the most.
