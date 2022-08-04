Morning Headlines: Cleveland could require police body cam footage within 7 days...and more

Read on www.ideastream.org
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
As homicides increase in Cleveland, number of detectives continue to dwindle
CLEVELAND — As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
A Cleveland jury has returned guilty verdicts for 19-year-old Tamara McCloyd, who was on trial for the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland's east side, according to police.
The Cleveland Browns are teaming up with a local charity to help fight homelessness in Cleveland.
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
PARMA, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he fled after allegedly shooting a 28-year-old victim in Parma earlier this week, the city's police department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night. Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Police have released new photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.
