Cleveland, OH

Morning Headlines: Cleveland could require police body cam footage within 7 days...and more

By Glenn Forbes, Jay Shah
ideastream.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
police1.com

As homicides increase in Cleveland, number of detectives continue to dwindle

CLEVELAND — As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What should be done about ‘toy’ water-pellet guns feeding fear in some Cleveland neighborhoods?

With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras have proven to give crucial evidence to Cleveland Police when solving crimes. Police are hoping to secure funding from the city council to install additional cameras to solve and possibly prevent crimes. Surveillance cameras were critical in solving the recent murder of off duty Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect wanted for Parma shooting captured in Florida

PARMA, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he fled after allegedly shooting a 28-year-old victim in Parma earlier this week, the city's police department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
PARMA, OH
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway

Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
CLEVELAND, OH
