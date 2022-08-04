Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

Read on wnynewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
wnynewsnow.com
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
wnynewsnow.com
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. — A state police trooper shot and killed a man while responding to a mental health call in Venango County late Friday night. Police identified the man killed as Douglas Stanton, 59, of Rouseville Borough in Venango County. According to state police, officers received a call from...
chautauquatoday.com
North East, PA Man Facing Assault Charge in Ripley Altercation
An investigation into an altercation early Saturday in the Town of Ripley resulted in the arrest of a man from North East, Pennsylvania. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on North East-Sherman Road shortly after 12:30 AM and found that 58-year-old William Leamer allegedly intentionally injured someone, intentionally damaged that person's property, and prevented that same person from calling 911. The victim on scene told deputies that Leamer had fled the residence on foot. Sheriff's K-9 Link was deployed on a human odor track from the residence and located Leamer hiding in a tall grass field, several hundred yards away. Leamer was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault, two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest.
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Former Sherman Treasurer Facing Felony Charges For Alleged Cash Theft
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A former Sherman Treasurer is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in cash from the Village of Sherman. The New York State Comptroller, Chautauqua County District Attorney and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who now resides in Florida, with third-degree grand larceny.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood.
chautauquatoday.com
Crash in Hanover injures Silver Creek man
A Silver Creek man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Hanover Road in the town of Hanover last Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and local EMS responded to the crash occurred shortly after 8 pm. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Cagney, was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Charged with Criminal Contempt
A Hinsdale man was charged after violating an order of protection Thursday. New York State Police charged 37-year-old Timothy R. Kiernan with criminal contempt.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after overnight crash along Erie’s Bayfront
Update: The Erie County Coroner released the name of the victim as 50-year old Deron Warner of Erie. ERIE, PA – One person is dead following an overnight accident involving a motorcycle. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence […]
PSP Warren is warning of phone scam
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another phone scam is demanding gift cards from unsuspecting residents. The Pennsylvania State Police Warren Station is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station’s commander. The caller demands that the victim buy “Green Dot” (a prepaid debit card) gift cards for substantial amounts to avoid outstanding warrants. […]
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township Issues Statement on Euthanasia of Cat
Millcreek Township on Friday issued a statement on the euthanasia of a stray cat late last month. It comes after Millcreek Township’s animal enforcement officer responded to a call about a stray cat July 29 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Berkley Street. A caller reported a...
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Police Report Significant Increase In Gun Seizures
ALBANY, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — In the past six months, New York State Police have reported a significant increase in gun seizures. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday a 104 percent increase in gun seizures so far in 2022, compared to last year. The reason, in part, is...
Double shooting kills one in Buffalo
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. Read more here:
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later
A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
Comments / 0