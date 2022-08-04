Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730

Read on www.kptv.com
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision
Hermiston man dies in crash
