ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday

COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#Fraud#Social Engineering News
KHBS

Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday August 9th. The governor tells 40/29 News, the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 Billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation. The governor joined 40/29 News this Sunday...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Educators prepare to head to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy