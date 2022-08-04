Read on securityboulevard.com
KATV
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to trend down
The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday released new data showing a slight drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
KTLO
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
811 Day reminds Arkansans to ‘Call Before You Dig’
Aug. 11 is National 811 Day. The occasion hopes to remind those undertaking any type of project to "call before you dig" so you can know what is below and not commit any damage, as well as not break the law.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday
COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
KHBS
Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday August 9th. The governor tells 40/29 News, the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 Billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation. The governor joined 40/29 News this Sunday...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
5newsonline.com
What to know about tax-free weekend in Arkansas
Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 6-7, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
