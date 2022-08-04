Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric.

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.

Rasmussen said they are extremely grateful for every donation they receive, whether it is five dollars or five thousand dollars.

Rasmussen said upgrading the bandstand will allow them to create a facility that can offer more music in the parks and other events.

Rasmussen said the stage improvements will cost just under $10,000 and if they decide to put a roof over the top, the total project cost will be $80,000.