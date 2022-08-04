ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtQ5K_0h4hJf9200

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric.

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.

Rasmussen said they are extremely grateful for every donation they receive, whether it is five dollars or five thousand dollars.

Rasmussen said upgrading the bandstand will allow them to create a facility that can offer more music in the parks and other events.

Rasmussen said the stage improvements will cost just under $10,000 and if they decide to put a roof over the top, the total project cost will be $80,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County replacing wooden bridges with box culverts

(Audubon) Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on bridges within the county during their meeting this week. Doug Sorensen, Supervisor’s Chairman, reports progress is being made on an effort to reduce wooden structures. “Audubon County when he started had 212 bridges. Of those, 90 were timber bridges or wooden structures. We are down to 60 timber bridges and are gradually trying to replace all of those.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements

Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys Report at August 2 Meeting

(Harlan) Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys reported Tuesday the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meetings packet.
HARLAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Atlantic, IA
Society
Western Iowa Today

Lengthy Audubon County Bridge project finally completed

(Audubon) The LE 20 bridge east of Audubon is finished. Audubon County Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the bridge has been closed since December. “This will bring some cheers. The LE 20 Bridge is completed. There’s some work going on right underneath the bridge and for that reason they still have it closed for Wednesday. On Thursday the bridge will be open and it will be a happy event for everyone that lives out there east of Audubon.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Council approves Recommendation to Authorize Harlan Fire Department to transport 9-1-1

(Harlan) The Harlan City Council reviewed and approved recommendations to authorize the Harlan Fire Department to file an EMS Service Change of Status. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys says the application would allow the fire department in the short term to respond to and transport 9-1-1 calls on an as-needed basis. “The Harlan Fire Department would look similar to other fire departments in communities in our county that have an ambulance,” said Gettys. “Medivac Ambulance is currently contracted to provide the transport service for the community. We know they are dealing with staffing issues and are looking for a long-term solution.”
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Fair Rabbit Stall Raffle Raises Kick starts New Show Stall Replacement Project

(Atlantic) Cass County Rabbitt Superintendent Justin Retallic says the Rabbit Stall raffle will allow for a few new tables at the Cass County Fair next year. Retallic says the raffle raised just shy of $2,000.00.“The goal was to raise enough money to pay for the two new tables, and we appreciate the support of the businesses, individuals, and the public for purchasing the raffle tickets,” said Retallic.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Supervisors approve participation in SS4A Grant Application

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution for participation in the SS4A Grant Application. As part of the new federal Transportation Bill, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is over one billion dollars of roadway safety funding available in the form of Safe Streets and Roads for All grants. To be an eligible applicant for funding, a county must have an eligible action plan in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandstand#Parks And Recreation#Charity#Recreation Department#Bierbaum Electric
Western Iowa Today

“Best of the West” Champion Livestock Show Results

(Denison) The top performers in county fairs from nine southwest and western Iowa counties competed in the “Best of the West Showdown” at Denison on Wednesday night. The counties participating in the event included; Cass, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury. The results of the...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hundreds Attend Red Oak Police National Night Out

(Red Oak) Amber Jennings, Community Liaison for the Red Oak Police Department, says around 700 people turned out at Fountain Square Park for the annual Red Oak Police Department “National Night Out.” National Night out is a community-police-awareness event held throughout communities across the United States. “Several first-responders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Western Iowa Today

Army Corps Says Long-Term Drought Conditions Persist In Missouri River Basin

(Omaha, NE) — There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. The Army Corps of Engineers is slightly increasing the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota. That will help barges and other vessels navigate the Missouri River through Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City. However, the Army Corps intends to conserve water releases if there’s no commercial navigation in a given area. The National Drought Mitigation Center estimates that 62 percent of the Missouri River basin is abnormally dry or in a drought.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Development Agreement with Boose Building

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved a resolution authorizing a development agreement with Boose Building Construction, L.C., and an internal advance for funding an economic development grant. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says development agreements are standard features relating to economic development. He says a development agreement is necessary because...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County residents voice concerns over safety of proposed pipeline

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on Tuesday on ordinances related to the proposed carbon pipeline. According to the meeting minutes, during both hearings, rural citizens and the mayor of a nearby town spoke of concerns of the safety in and around the pipeline once installed. Safety and the use of public parks and recreation areas frequented by children that are nearby the intended route were brought up as concerns. Alex Londo, Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator, spoke and informed the public in attendance of all the preparation and training that has to be given for a newly created public safety possibility. Two letters were received at the Auditors office; one from the Shelby County Public Health Board expressing concerns about the proposed pipeline, and one in opposition from Summit Carbon Solutions. A petition was also received in opposition to the pipeline and questioning the safety and permanent farm ground damage that may occur on highly erodible farm ground.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Board of Supervisors approve SS4A participation and other items

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved participation in the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Application. The new infrastructure law established SS4A with five billion dollars appropriated in funds over the next five years. The program funds regional, local and tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Naomi Jean Hackwell Obituary

Naomi Jean Hackwell, age 84, of Anita, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, IA, with committal to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Man Dies in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) A Madison County man succumbed to his injuries due to a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 112-mile marker. Authorities say Mercy One transported 27-year-old Ryan Houghman of Earlham to Mercy Main Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy