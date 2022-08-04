ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Zeus and Gumayusi carry T1 to victory over Hanwha in 2022 LCK Summer Split

By Ashish Mahato
dotesports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce

Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lck#Video Game#Hanwha Life Esports#Akali#Hle#T1 Lol#Kda#Mvp
dotesports.com

Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce

During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14

The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MAD Lions are the first team to qualify for LEC 2022 Summer playoffs

The race for the 2022 LEC summer playoffs is one of the tightest in the history of the European league, as nine of the ten teams in the LEC have a chance to qualify for the playoffs with just one week left to play on the schedule. Today, MAD Lions became the first team in the league to qualify for a playoff berth with a record of 10-5.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?

Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster

The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally getting a rollback netcode update

All it took was five years post-release, four Evo appearances, and Wawa beating Nitro to win Evo 2022 after nearly four hours of continuous gameplay, but the Dragon Ball FighterZ community finally got its biggest collective victory—the promise of a rollback netcode update. The news dropped at 2am PT...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All top 8 results from Evo 2022

Evo is finally back and better than ever, with the 2022 iteration of the biggest fighting game tournament in the world featuring more games, content, and action than most fans can consume in a single weekend. With a mix of classic titles, new releases, and titles making their debut on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy