Zeus and Gumayusi carry T1 to victory over Hanwha in 2022 LCK Summer Split

G2 join massive second-place tie, eye Playoffs spot after defeating Fnatic in 2022 LEC Summer Split
For nearly every team in the LEC, these last few games are crucial to whether or not Playoffs are a possibility in their immediate futures. Even for teams like G2 Esports, who have controlled the standings for a large portion of the split, a Playoffs spot has not yet been secured, making each further win they accrue crucial.
FaZe finds opening win at NA LCQ after multi-overtime marathon series against Evil Geniuses
In the second straight marathon series of the day, FaZe Clan emerged victorious over Evil Geniuses after an hours-long, three-map multiple overtime VALORANT series at the North American Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). In Stage Two, FaZe nearly made it to Masters Copenhagen, falling short after the internet went out in...
Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage
Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.
DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce
Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
For Australia’s Rocket League teams, Commonwealth Games trip is ‘awesome’ chance to put esports on sporting map
Amidst the track events, swimming races, boxing battles, and everything in between currently playing out in Birmingham, a quiet room illuminated by the beam of several PCs is playing host to a little slice of history. Esports may not be a medal event yet, but it’s finally found its own...
MAD Lions are the first team to qualify for LEC 2022 Summer playoffs
The race for the 2022 LEC summer playoffs is one of the tightest in the history of the European league, as nine of the ten teams in the LEC have a chance to qualify for the playoffs with just one week left to play on the schedule. Today, MAD Lions became the first team in the league to qualify for a playoff berth with a record of 10-5.
Valyn on facing Sentinels at LCQ: ‘The biggest match in NA and we stayed composed’
Following the conclusion of one of the most hyped NA VALORANT matches in recent history, The Guard’s in-game leader Jacob “Valyn” Batio told Dot Esports that he was proud of his team’s ability to remain composed against an unpredictable Sentinels team. And with the win now under their belts, he’s confident they can go on a run.
‘I felt absolute freedom’: Resolut1on praises Puppey’s Dota captaincy after joining Team Secret
Dota 2 star Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok is already vibing with how Clement “Puppey” Ivanov’s leadership style after he joined Team Secret on Aug. 3, replacing Daryl “iceiceice” Koh in the offlane position. The legendary captain has developed a reputation for being an autocratic...
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
Excel ADC Patrik is first to pick Nilah in professional League in loss to G2
The first professional Nilah pick in the world belongs to Excel Esports AD carry Patrik, who selected the “Joy Unbound” for the first time among all competitive League of Legends players during today’s game against G2 Esports in week seven of the 2022 LEC Summer Split. Prior...
100 Thieves defeat NRG at VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to set up FaZe rematch
100 Thieves held off NRG in a nail-biting series to move on in the upper bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for North America. Today’s result ensures a rematch with FaZe Clan for 100 Thieves, while NRG will drop to the lower bracket. NRG chose Icebox...
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally getting a rollback netcode update
All it took was five years post-release, four Evo appearances, and Wawa beating Nitro to win Evo 2022 after nearly four hours of continuous gameplay, but the Dragon Ball FighterZ community finally got its biggest collective victory—the promise of a rollback netcode update. The news dropped at 2am PT...
Shroud and Sentinels fight on in NA VCT LCQ while Shopify suffer another heartbreaking loss
The first elimination match of the North American VCT LCQ concluded this evening as Sentinels got the better of Shopify Rebellion. Unfortunately for Shopify, their 2022 VCT season ends here. And with franchising looming over the VCT in 2023, the future of the roster remains uncertain. Both Shopify and Sentinels...
All top 8 results from Evo 2022
Evo is finally back and better than ever, with the 2022 iteration of the biggest fighting game tournament in the world featuring more games, content, and action than most fans can consume in a single weekend. With a mix of classic titles, new releases, and titles making their debut on...
Peanut admits there’s a ‘big difference’ between junglers in LCK and LPL
Gen.G’s Peanut is full of praise for junglers in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Following a recent win in the 2022 LCK Summer Split, the 24-year-old spoke with Korizon Esports about the differences between his position in South Korea and China. “The junglers from top of...
