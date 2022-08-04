One Lucky Couple Can Win an ALDI-Themed Wedding of Their Dreams

Read on parade.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
Guest Backed for Complaint Over 'Ridiculous Tradition' That Ruined Wedding
"It was clear people were just too hungry for most of the afternoon to really enjoy it." the guest fumed.
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
Dad who poses in daughter's crocheted crop tops has become a wholesome viral phenomenon
"My dad has never been afraid to look silly, especially if he's having fun doing it."
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Woman Cheered for Rejecting Sister's 'Bridezilla' Demands to Be in Wedding
The woman said she has never been a bridesmaid for anyone in her family as she doesn't have the "time, energy and money."
My bridezilla sister uninvited me from her wedding for the stupidest reason – it’s divided our family
WEDDINGS are supposed to be a special day shared with close friends and family. However, over-the-top demands and ridiculous rules by a bridezilla can ruin the day. A Reddit user shared how her sister uninvited her to her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid. "I told her sorry,...
'Swinger' Mom Banned From Daughter's Wedding Blasted as Fiancé Calls Cops
After being uninvited from the wedding due to her swinging history, the fiancée's mom began showing up at her daughter's house and calling non-stop.
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
Man who knew fiancée repeatedly cheated during engagement too humiliated to call off wedding
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Angela and Dante knew each other for years before he finally proposed to her, which would have been Angela’s second engagement.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Woman refuses to let 9-year-old nephew at her wedding
A wedding is a precious event in a couple’s life, and they try their best to make it perfect. However, noisy children can cause inconvenience to others at a wedding and ruin the couple’s day.
WATCH: Bear Crashes Wedding While Guests Don’t Even Move From Their Tables
In an amazing video from Instagram, a bear crashed someone’s wedding, and the guests didn’t bat an eyelash. The video, courtesy of Instagram user @angiedisa, features a black bear knocking over a centerpiece on one table, then making a quick exit. He walks past another table of guests, who don’t leave their seats the entire time. One man keeps on eating as the animal lumbers past him. Talk about a wild party.
Woman Urged to Ban Family From Wedding for Betting on When Fiancé Dumps Her
"Her family is literally betting against her marriage lasting, screw them," one commenter exclaimed.
Woman spots herself in husband’s childhood photo taken years before they met
A woman revealed how she spotted herself in the background of one of her husband’s childhood photos, taken years before they met.In recent a video posted to TikTok, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Ailiz, @ailizmelinazambrano, shared an image of her husband, Pedro, that was captured in 2005 and showed him walking in a parade as a child. She then shared a different photo of him that unintentionally featured her, as a child, in the background. She’s coincidentally looking at Pedro without realising it. Ailiz then noted how crazy it was to find the image,...
Sister tried to stop sister's wedding
**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. I'm nearly five years older than my sister, and my poor sister had been held up to me as an example for many years. So when I received my invite to her wedding, I drove over 3000 miles to try and stop her wedding.
Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together
This is just the smile you needed today. There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. A short clip that backs this up was posted to YouTube by Linda Slater. In the video, her little girl is singing a nursery rhyme when their Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obviously the big dog has an incredible singing voice, and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzer.
New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing
Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
