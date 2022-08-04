Netflix’s The Sandman is different from the comic — it’s what Neil Gaiman wanted

Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO