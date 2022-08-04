ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Vernon Maxwell nearly ‘stabbed the s–t out of’ Hakeem Olajuwon in Rockets locker room

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcOIX_0h4hIf6p00

One of the best NBA teams of the 1990s nearly lost its best player – at the hands of his own teammate.

Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell, who was a key part of their title runs in 1994 and 1995, appeared on the “No Chill” podcast with Gilbert Arenas. During the interview, the man known as “Mad Max” described a tense incident in the Houston locker room where he claims he nearly “stabbed the s–t out of” Rockets star Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon – and would have done so had police not come charging in.

The incident occurred at halftime during a game in the ’90s. Maxwell was upset that he wasn’t getting the ball, and started shouting.

“I’m like, ‘This some bulls–t, y’all motherf–kers. Give up that god damn rock. Pass that bitch.'”

Olajuwon, the seven-foot Hall of Famer, wasn’t having it – and came over to “slap the s–t” out of Maxwell with his “hard ass hands,” as the shooting guard described it.

“That motherf–ker hit me so hard, man, knocked me out of the chair,” Maxwell said.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6_SRhezAv4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Kt4r_0h4hIf6p00
Vernon Maxwell in 1994
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKNto_0h4hIf6p00
Hakeem Olajuwon
Getty Images

Maxwell, who was known for a fiery temper, got out of his seat, grabbed his chair and threw it at Olajuwon – shattering a pane of glass. And he didn’t intend on stopping there. He told Arenas that he wanted to pick up a shard of glass, “chase Dream and stab the s–t out of him.”

However, a police brigade heard the commotion and came in with guns drawn – fortunately foiling Maxwell’s plan.

Maxwell and Olajuwon went on to win back-to-back titles with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995, though he famously had a messy exit from the team after the 1995 season when the team traded for Clyde Drexler, effectively zapping his minutes.

Arenas, the podcast host, had an infamous locker room incident of his own, pulling an unloaded gun on Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton in 2009.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Daily Mail

NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny could play in the Australian NBL next season in a massive boost for basketball down under

The Australian National Basketball League could receive a seismic boost in 2023 with the son of NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James considering a move down under. James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and there are considerable debates over whether he or Michael Jordan lay claim to the title of the Greatest of all Time.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night. Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation. "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports. Portions of the incident were...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde Drexler
Person
Vernon Maxwell
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Javaris Crittenton
PopSugar

LeBron James and His High School Sweetheart Savannah Have a Trio of Superstar Kids

The only thing LeBron James loves more than basketball is his family. The four-time NBA champion shares sons Lebron "Bronny" Jr. and Bryce and daughter Zhuri with his high school sweetheart Savannah, whom he married in 2013. The James clan racked up quite a TikTok following during quarantine, especially after several of their TikTok dance clips went viral.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Hall Of Famer#Nbae#Getty Images Hakeem
BlueDevilCountry

Good omen: Quinn Cook scores 41 once again

The career-high scoring total for Quinn Cook as a pro is 41 points. Remarkably, the 2015 Duke basketball national champ reached that mark three times, all for the Santa Cruz Warriors in G League action during the 2017-18 season and including back-to-back such performances before getting called up ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Draymond Green questions Lakers guard Austin Reaves' decision to drop nicknames

Draymond Green may have love for LeBron James, but that definitely does not extend to one of James’ teammates. In an episode of his podcast for The Volume this week, the Golden State Warriors star Green threw some shade at Los Angeles Lakers swingman Austin Reaves. Green was commenting on Reaves recently expressing a desire to ditch the nicknames “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Has Big Praise For Kevin Durant: "He Still Is Probably The Most Unguardable Human Being That's Probably Been Created."

Over the years, the NBA has seen some incredibly talented scorers step on the court and put on a show for the fans. Wilt Chamberlain set numerous scoring records that will never be touched, like averaging 50 points per game in a season, while Michael Jordan's tally of 10 scoring titles is something no one is ever going to even come close to in the future.
NBA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy