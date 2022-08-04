Vernon Maxwell nearly ‘stabbed the s–t out of’ Hakeem Olajuwon in Rockets locker room

One of the best NBA teams of the 1990s nearly lost its best player – at the hands of his own teammate.

Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell, who was a key part of their title runs in 1994 and 1995, appeared on the “No Chill” podcast with Gilbert Arenas. During the interview, the man known as “Mad Max” described a tense incident in the Houston locker room where he claims he nearly “stabbed the s–t out of” Rockets star Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon – and would have done so had police not come charging in.

The incident occurred at halftime during a game in the ’90s. Maxwell was upset that he wasn’t getting the ball, and started shouting.

“I’m like, ‘This some bulls–t, y’all motherf–kers. Give up that god damn rock. Pass that bitch.'”

Olajuwon, the seven-foot Hall of Famer, wasn’t having it – and came over to “slap the s–t” out of Maxwell with his “hard ass hands,” as the shooting guard described it.

“That motherf–ker hit me so hard, man, knocked me out of the chair,” Maxwell said.

Vernon Maxwell in 1994 NBAE via Getty Images

Hakeem Olajuwon Getty Images

Maxwell, who was known for a fiery temper, got out of his seat, grabbed his chair and threw it at Olajuwon – shattering a pane of glass. And he didn’t intend on stopping there. He told Arenas that he wanted to pick up a shard of glass, “chase Dream and stab the s–t out of him.”

However, a police brigade heard the commotion and came in with guns drawn – fortunately foiling Maxwell’s plan.

Maxwell and Olajuwon went on to win back-to-back titles with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995, though he famously had a messy exit from the team after the 1995 season when the team traded for Clyde Drexler, effectively zapping his minutes.

Arenas, the podcast host, had an infamous locker room incident of his own, pulling an unloaded gun on Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton in 2009.