Read on www.shelbycountyreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor, suspect arrested
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Center Point man was killed after a dispute with his neighbor on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 8:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way Northwest in Center Point. Upon arrival, […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
wvtm13.com
Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home
FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
Clanton Advertiser
Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run
A Wisconsin murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. in Shelby County. Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said the department was having in-service training, which mean a large number of officers were in one place, when they received word that Anderson was traveling on Highway 95 toward Helena from Alabaster with police and the U.S. Marshals following him.
wbrc.com
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
Coroner’s office looking for family of Bessemer woman who recently died
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.
Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Comments / 0