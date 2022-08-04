ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home

FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring

A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run

A Wisconsin murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. in Shelby County. Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said the department was having in-service training, which mean a large number of officers were in one place, when they received word that Anderson was traveling on Highway 95 toward Helena from Alabaster with police and the U.S. Marshals following him.
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

