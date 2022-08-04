Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The best series rolling through NetflixNetflix knows how to make some top-notch series. Sometimes it's almost harder to not hear about them as opposed to never being made aware. So why not get a head start on your friends and family this week? Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 25:
10. "Stranger Things 2"Hours watched: 20,170,000
9. "Manifest: Season 3"Hours watched: 20,590,000
8. "Stranger Things 3"Hours watched: 21,440,000
7. "Manifest: Season 2"Hours watched: 24,170,000
6. "The Most Hated Man on the Internet: Limited Series"Hours watched: 24,670,000
5. "Resident Evil: Season 1"Hours watched: 27,470,000
4. "Manifest: Season 1"Hours watched: 39,760,000
3. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series"Hours watched: 48,090,000
2. "Stranger Things 4"Hours watched: 57,720,000
1. "Virgin River: Season 4"Hours watched: 87,940,000 Hours watched:
