Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The best series rolling through Netflix

Netflix

Netflix knows how to make some top-notch series. Sometimes it's almost harder to not hear about them as opposed to never being made aware. So why not get a head start on your friends and family this week? Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 25:

10. "Stranger Things 2"

Netflix

Hours watched: 20,170,000

9. "Manifest: Season 3"

Netfix

Hours watched: 20,590,000

8. "Stranger Things 3"

Netflix

Hours watched: 21,440,000

7. "Manifest: Season 2"

Netflix

Hours watched: 24,170,000

6. "The Most Hated Man on the Internet: Limited Series"

Netflix

Hours watched: 24,670,000

5. "Resident Evil: Season 1"

Netflix

Hours watched: 27,470,000

4. "Manifest: Season 1"

Netflix

Hours watched: 39,760,000

3. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series"

Netflix

Hours watched: 48,090,000

2. "Stranger Things 4"

Netflix

Hours watched: 57,720,000

1. "Virgin River: Season 4"

Netflix

Hours watched: 87,940,000 Hours watched:

