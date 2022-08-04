Read on www.slashgear.com
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
Microsoft confirmed that five games will leave the Xbox Game Pass during August 2022. While the game pass is regularly adding games for the subscribers, games are also removed to make space for the up and coming games. Here is a list of the games that wil
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
New leaks for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI are now giving fans an idea of just how large the new game’s map will be. According to GTA leaker Matheusvictorbr, Rockstar‘s new title will feature a playable map size as massive as the one found in its other sibling title Red Dead Redemption 2 and even come with a standalone, second map just like Guarma which will bring players into the Caribbean.
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
Codenamed Neptune, the game was being developed by the Chinese gaming giant NetEase.
Activision Blizzard has published a financial report that shows that more than half of the total revenue came from mobile games in the last quarter, more than PC and console games combined. The report covers the three months up to and including June 30, during which time Activision Blizzard earned...
August is set to be another solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of Ubisoft’s 2017 tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, as well as six other new games to play on consoles, cloud, and Windows PC. Turbo Golf Racing, the arcade-style racing game...
