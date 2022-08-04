ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon Drama Club to present Disney’s 'Descendants: The Musical'

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
Students from three St. Joseph County school districts are coming together for a performance.

Students from Mendon, Centreville and Colon schools will present Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” Aug. 5-7 and 12-14 at Mendon Elementary. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The musical tells the story of the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, they have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Madalyn Eickhoff, who co-directs the performance with Eathan Bingaman, said auditions were held during the last month of last school year. Mendon Drama Club typically is open to Mendon and Centreville students, but for this performance it was open to students in Colon and White Pigeon as well.

Students have been rehearsing all summer. Rehearsals began June 6 and the students have been working on the performance evenings Monday through Friday since.

“It seems like just yesterday (that rehearsals began),” Eickhoff said. “But at the same time, it seems like forever ago.”

Eickhoff said rehearsals have been going really well. For many of the students, it’s their first show. Many have improved immensely, she said.

“They’re really impressive,” Eickhoff said. “They're one of the best groups of kids I’ve worked with.”

Eickhoff said the group is getting excited to have an audience. They’ve been taking part in dress rehearsals and putting finishing touches on the set this week.

“They’re doing an amazing job,” she said. “It’s a really fun show. They’re an absolutely chaotic but creative bunch of kids. It’s going to be a good one, that’s for sure.”

Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at tinyurl.com/descendantstickets. A discounted price of $8 is available for seniors and students (only at the door).

Cast list

  • Mal: Addison Shimer
  • Evie: Alivia Stuart
  • Jay: Nevaeh Johnson
  • Carlos: Zoey Carnes
  • Maleficent: Ean Bingaman
  • Grimhilde (Evil Queen): Alex Verrill
  • Jafar: Hunter Smith
  • Cruella DeVille: Zabrina Zetty
  • Ben: Anna Sanford
  • King Adam (Beast), Royal Guard: Kevin Morgan
  • Queen Belle: Rachael Eberstein
  • Fairy Godmother: Aree Morgan
  • Jane, Snow White (voiceover): Iszy Reyes
  • Chad: Kohl Gonser
  • Audrey: Kaycie Tyler
  • Doug, Royal Page: Sam Heflin
  • Maurice, Coach: Maddie McLove

